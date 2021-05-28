New I-35E SB ramp to Woodall Rodgers Freeway to open Saturday in downtown Dallas

Drivers should take the new exit at Hi Line Drive to get to Woodall Rogers Freeway.

DALLAS — North Texans planning to get out and about this Memorial Day weekend need to be aware of a new exit ramp that is opening.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation will open the new Interstate 35E southbound to Woodall Rogers Freeway exit ramp in the downtown Dallas area, weather permitting.

The exit ramp has been relocated a half-mile north of the current ramp, which will be closed when the new ramp opens, TxDOT officials said.

Drivers are advised to be prepared to take the new exit at Hi Line Drive to get to Woodall Rogers Freeway.

Last weekend, the permanent relocation of the I-35E northbound to Dallas North Tollway exit ramp took place.

Happening Saturday, new I-35E SB Ramp to Woodall Rodgers Freeway in downtown #Dallas.



Look for new ramp as you approach Hi Line exit. @wfaa @WFAADaybreak #Iamup #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/476H06WY0B — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) May 28, 2021