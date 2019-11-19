DENTON COUNTY, Texas — I-35 was shut down early Tuesday morning in Denton due a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers near FM 1173.

Denton Fire Department officials said the two 18-wheelers crashed shortly before 4:30 a.m. One of the trucks caught fire in the crash and burned completely.

That truck had been carrying car doors, authorities said.

No major injuries were reported, according to fire department officials, although the driver of the truck that burned down did have some minor injuries.

All southbound I-35 lanes were expected be shut down for several hours while police and fire officials investigate the crash. Denton police officials were hoping to have northbound lanes reopened shortly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.