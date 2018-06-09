Interstate 30 has reopened in east Fort Worth after a closure that followed an 18-wheeler hitting a freeway overpass.

Late Thursday morning, a semi truck hit an overpass at Randol Mill Road. Eastbound lanes were closed at Randol Mill Road, and westbound lanes were closed at Fielder Road in Arlington as traffic was diverted around the crash.

Both Fort Worth and Arlington police departments posted updates on Twitter that the road had reopened ahead of the noon hour.

Earlier, Fort Worth police posted photos of damage done to the overpass by the semi truck.

This is damage to the Randol Mill overpass/bridge at I30. #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/u3zfczguBx — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 6, 2018

