One driver is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash on I-20 W near Campus Drive, according to Fort Worth police.

The westbound lanes of I-20 have been closed down as police investigate the crash, officials said, with traffic being routed around the closure.

The crash happened after a vehicle had stalled in one of the lanes. Another driver hit the vehicle, and the driver of the stalled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

The driver who allegedly hit them is in serious condition and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

