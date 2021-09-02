Northbound Highway 360 closed in Arlington after 1 killed in crash, police say

The northbound lanes of Highway 360 were shut down Tuesday morning following a crash that left one person dead, Arlington police said.
The crash happened at around 2:25 a.m. near Abram Street.
Two lanes had been closed off for construction, while two northbound lanes were open, police explained. A vehicle drove into the construction area and hit the back of a crane truck, killing the driver.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene but police have not yet released their identity.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Traffic was being diverted onto the service road as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. The best ways to get around the closure include taking Watson Road and Great Southwest Parkway as alternatives.