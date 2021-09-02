Northbound Highway 360 closed in Arlington after 1 killed in crash, police say

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The northbound lanes of Highway 360 were shut down Tuesday morning following a crash that left one person dead, Arlington police said.

The crash happened at around 2:25 a.m. near Abram Street.

Two lanes had been closed off for construction, while two northbound lanes were open, police explained. A vehicle drove into the construction area and hit the back of a crane truck, killing the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene but police have not yet released their identity.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.