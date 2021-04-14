Hazmat scene of medical waste prompts lane closures on SH 114 in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Two lanes on eastbound State Highway 114 between White Chapel Boulevard and Carroll Avenue are closed Wednesday morning due to a hazmat situation, the Southlake Department of Public Safety said.
Officials said the closure was prompted due to bags of medical supply waste on the road. The debris includes syringes, used gloves, and other contaminated items, according to Southlake DPS.
The two lanes are expected to be closed for at least one to two hours. TXDOT has been called to help with traffic control.
Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.
