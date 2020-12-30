x
Grapevine police: Driver killed after vehicle becomes lodged underneath 18-wheeler

Officials shut down the highway for six hours as they investigated the crash.
A driver was killed after a vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler Tuesday night, officials said.

Grapevine police officers responded to the crash scene around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 114. 

According to authorities, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound the 114 near State Highway 26 when the SUV rear-ended an 18-wheeler pulling a trailer. 

That's when the SUV became lodged underneath the 18-wheeler and trapped the driver inside. Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene. 

That person's name has not been released. However, officials confirmed the vehicle is registered to a 31-year-old man from Lake Dallas.

Grapevine police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured during the incident. 

Officials shut down the highway for six hours as they investigated the crash.

