Grapevine police: Driver killed after vehicle becomes lodged underneath 18-wheeler

Officials shut down the highway for six hours as they investigated the crash.

A driver was killed after a vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler Tuesday night, officials said.

Grapevine police officers responded to the crash scene around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 114.

According to authorities, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound the 114 near State Highway 26 when the SUV rear-ended an 18-wheeler pulling a trailer.

That's when the SUV became lodged underneath the 18-wheeler and trapped the driver inside. Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

That person's name has not been released. However, officials confirmed the vehicle is registered to a 31-year-old man from Lake Dallas.

Westbound 114 in Grapevine reopens after a deadly crash involving an SUV and a Semi. Grapevine PD investigating. pic.twitter.com/m71Crk5umo — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 30, 2020

Grapevine police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured during the incident.

