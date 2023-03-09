Gas prices take a climb moving into spring break

In the DFW metro, the average price of gas last week was $2.94. It jumped 20 cents this week per the American Automobile Association to $3.14.

DALLAS, Texas — When some of the biggest school districts in the metro let out for spring break Friday afternoon, prices at the pump will likely climb.

Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington ISDs are all on holiday next week, meaning many families will likely be traveling.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased nearly a dime since last week to $3.46, per the American Automobile Association.

Since last Thursday, 10 states have seen the biggest changes in their averages per AAA: Michigan (+25 cents), Arizona (+22 cents), Kentucky (+17 cents), New Mexico (+17 cents), Ohio (+15 cents), South Carolina (+15 cents), Wisconsin (+14 cents), Delaware (+13 cents), Texas (+13 cents) and Indiana (+13 cents).

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of gas last week was $2.93 and jumped this week to $3.06.

Experts tell WFAA that demand for the first half of the year tends to increase around this time, and so do prices, aside from what we saw during the pandemic.

However, those prices usually start creeping up in February. This year that climb didn't begin until March, so the price increase has been a bit steeper.

AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster told WFAA lots of folks are expected to travel over the next few weeks.

"There are lots of people heading out for spring break and lots of people wanting to travel," Armbruster said.

"Also, the switch to a summer blend of gasoline is taking place, and that's much more expensive to refine."