TEXRail service affected in Fort Worth due to derailed train

Temporary bus services have been created to help passengers travel between the North Side Station and the Fort Worth T&P Station.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Trinity Metro officials say TEXRail service for Thursday morning will be impacted due to a freight train that derailed.

Trains between the North Side Station and the Fort Worth T&P Station are not able to operate safely, according to Trinity Metro. Because of that, officials have created a bus service to help passengers travel until train service can continue.

The bus service will run between the two stations as well as the Fort Worth Central Station.

During this time, all eastbound trains will start from the North Side Station. Westbound trains will end at that same station.

Passengers should not expect any significant delays, according to Trinity Metro.