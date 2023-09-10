Two people killed in wrong way crash on I-20, Fort Worth police say

Police say a vehicle was driving west in the eastbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle. Both drivers were pronounced dead.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth closed off the eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 to address a deadly wrong way crash that happened early Monday morning.

The accident happened on the interstate near South Hulen Road. Police have since cleared the scene.

Fort Worth police said they were called to the scene just before 3 a.m.

According to officials, a vehicle was driving west in the eastbound lanes then collided head-on into another vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police say. A passenger in the wrong way vehicle was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

Editor's Note: The following video was recorded at 6 a.m. Monday.