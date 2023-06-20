Final segment of I-35W project is complete

Located between North Tarrant Parkway and Eagle Parkway, the final segment of the project opened to the public Tuesday.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Known as one of the most congested stretches of road in the state, the I-35W project stretching across different parts of the metroplex is complete.

This stretch of I-35W, which began construction in the Spring of 2020, is a major north and south route for commuters and the movement of goods and services.

The project extends the “managed lane” corridor, or toll road, to the north side of Alliance Airport at Eagle Parkway. Existing lanes are upgraded and are still toll-free, while two tolled managed lanes will be built in each direction for additional mobility.

On I-35 W, construction first began in 2013 on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild 10 miles from north of I-30 to US 81/287. This project, which is part of the North Tarrant Express, doubled the existing capacity with four toll TEXpress Lanes and frontage roads. This was competed in 2016.

I-35W from north of I-30 to north of I-820 reached was competed in July 2018.

Then came the final piece of the interstate project: US 81/287 to Eagle Parkway.

The public-private project will rebuild 6.7 miles of I-35W and add four TEXpress Lanes and frontage roads.

The final stretch of road construction was completed three months ahead of schedule.