All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 were closed Wednesday morning after a fatal wrong-way crash in Fort Worth, police confirmed.

A driver going the wrong way down the interstate was killed after hitting another vehicle near Montgomery Street early Wednesday, police said. The driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police did not say what condition they were in.

Officers initially spotted the wrong-way driver going west in the eastbound lanes near the Riverside Drive exit, about four miles away from Montgomery Street.

Police said they tried to keep a visual of the vehicle as a number of people called in to 911 to report the incident and where the driver was.

During that time, multiple vehicles had the swerve out of the way of the wrong-way driver, according to police, and the driver narrowly missed hitting both a MedStar ambulance and Fort Worth police car.

A K-9 unit officer who had responded to help with the wrong-way call saw the wrong-way driver hit the other car. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, police said.

Officials with Fort Worth police said the interstate's eastbound lanes will be closed "for an extended time" at the Hulen Street exit and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

More on WFAA: