1 killed, 2 injured in crash Thursday night on Spur 408

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 49-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with minor injures, officials said

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video above is from June 2020.

Dallas police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people injured Thursday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. near southbound Spur 408 near the Illinois Avenue exit.

According to police, a Volkswagen Jetta, with three adults and one teen, was traveling in the area when a person driving Lexus attempted to pass their vehicle and struck the Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta lost control of the vehicle and drove off onto the shoulder and ended up in the median. The driver of the Lexus also lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from the car as it flipped over several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his name at this time. A 49-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl who were passengers in the Volkswagen Jetta transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

No further details have been released at this time.