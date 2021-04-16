State Highway 114 at Three Wide Drive closed due to fatal crash, police say

The closure was confirmed around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The number of injuries and fatalities is unclear at this time.

FORT WORTH, Texas — State Highway 114 at Three Wide Drive is closed due to a fatal crash, Fort Worth police announced on Twitter. The crash scene is located near the Texas Motor Speedway.

The lane closures were confirmed around 10:15 a.m. Friday. Details of the crash, including the number of injuries and fatalities is unclear at this time.

Fort Worth police are asking people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

No other details have been released. Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

