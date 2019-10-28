The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway were shut down Monday morning following a deadly crash near University Boulevard.

At around 2 a.m., a white Range Rover was driving north in the southbound lanes of the tollway when it hit a Nissan Altima head-on, police say.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, while the driver of the Range Rover was taken to a local hospital for their injuries, according to police.

Police are working to determine what happened and said the southbound lanes of the tollway will be closed "for some time" as they continue to investigate.

Police suggest drivers take a different route Monday morning.