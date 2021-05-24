Eastbound lanes of US 175 back open in Dallas County, TxDOT officials say

Lanes had reopened by 6:45 a.m.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — All eastbound lanes of U.S. 175 were shut down early Monday morning due to a crash on the roadway, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The crash was confirmed around 4:45 a.m. at St. Augustine Road in Dallas. Lanes had reopened by 6:45 a.m. Monday.

To avoid the area, drivers can take St. Augustine/Prairie Creek to Rylie.

To check current traffic conditions, click here.