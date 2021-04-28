Eastbound I-30 shut down after semi fire, Arlington officials say

The closure happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 have been shut down in Arlington to an incident with an 18-wheeler.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure at Fielder Road was confirmed at 8:07 a.m. as officials worked to put out a fire on the truck.

#Wfaatraffic I-30 eastbound from Fort Worth to Arlington closed beginning at Loop 820 to Field street because of this semi fire pic.twitter.com/LFUkDZxxfU — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) April 28, 2021

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and say they should find alternate routes if possible.

