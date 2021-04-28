x
Eastbound I-30 shut down after semi fire, Arlington officials say

The closure happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, Texas — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 have been shut down in Arlington to an incident with an 18-wheeler. 

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure at Fielder Road was confirmed at 8:07 a.m. as officials worked to put out a fire on the truck. 

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and say they should find alternate routes if possible. 

