Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

ROCKWALL, Texas — A crash on the Lake Ray Hubbard Bridge briefly shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in Rockwall. Lanes had reopened by 11:35 a.m.

Traffic was visibly backed up on the bridge, with TxDOT noting the incident's severity was "high."

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.