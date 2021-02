Officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Arlington, police said.

The crash happened near Fielder Road and all eastbound lanes were shut down in the area, according to police.

Officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes and said they believe it will be an extended closure.

