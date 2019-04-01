Fort Worth

Two people are dead after an early morning wrong-way driver hit another car head on in Fort Worth at I-30.

Around 3:30 a.m. Fort Worth police say one of their K9 officers saw a car going westbound in the eastbound lane at Lancaster. Simultaneously, multiple calls came in from people on the road reporting the same incident.

Buddy Calzada with FWPD said police were able to deploy spike strips to slow down the vehicle but minutes later the car collided head on with another. The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

#UPDATE: #FtWorth PD says that a wrong-way driver caused the double-fatal, head-on crash at EB 30 approaching W. Loop 820. The freeway remains closed. Traffic diverted to service roads. #iamup pic.twitter.com/9ZavkVhFrT — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) January 4, 2019

Investigators are on scene right now and authorities say those trying to travel eastbound towards Dallas will need to find an alternate route for the morning commute.

DeSoto

Over in DeSoto at I-35 and E. Belt Line there was an accident involving a flipped semi-truck. Authorities in the area are on scene and investigating.

DeSoto police say an 18-wheeler overturned causing the trailer to break open. As a result there is a large debris field and a fuel spill that will need to cleaned.

Parts of both highways will be affected for the morning commute, seek an alternate route before heading out the door.

Grand Prairie

Just before midnight on I-20 westbound at Grand Southwest Parkway, a tow truck driver was helping a stranded driver when they were hit by another car.

The driver of that car fled into Arlington and police are still looking for the fleeing car and the driver. The tow truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

#TRAFFICALERT UPDATE: All lanes of I-20 are now open. https://t.co/AbNQH5booa — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) January 4, 2019

Parts of I-20 were closed in the early morning hours Friday but have since reopened.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout.

