We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 6: "Rubbernecking"

This is somewhat self-explanatory, but if you're not familiar with the vernacular, "rubbernecking" is when drivers slow down to catch a glimpse of a wreck on the other side of the road. Why humans feel the need to do this remains unclear. But it happens, a lot, and it's the main reason why a wreck on the eastbound lanes of a highway can produce as much of a traffic backup on the westbound lanes.

So if you're a rubbernecker...

via GIPHY

Facebook commenter Donnell Stevenson is not a fan of rubberneckers.

