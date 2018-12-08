We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 5: Trouble with the merge

Combo habit here, similar to our issues with yielding. Either you don't know how to merge (which seems problematic) or you don't let others merge (also problematic). Those are the two main complaints we've seen regarding the merge, not including our problems with the zipper merge, as we discussed on the tenth spot on this list.

Most of our merging woes tend to occur on the highways, where cars are entering and exiting high-speed traffic. In case you needed a refresher, let's go to our favorite page-turner, the Texas Transportation Code:

"On a roadway divided into three or more lanes and providing for one-way movement of traffic, an operator entering a lane of traffic from a lane to the right shall yield the right-of-way to a vehicle entering the same lane of traffic from a lane to the left."

So if you're merging onto a highway, you have to yield to the cars already on the highway. Crazy, right?

via GIPHY

But simply knowing the rules of the road is far different than actually applying them. Either you don't yield to the driver at all, nearly causing a pileup on LBJ, or you pull the equally-frustrating slow merge.

Merging can be a difficult task for some drivers.

THE MOST ANNOYING HABITS OF DFW DRIVERS

No. 10: To zipper or not to zipper?

No. 9: Trouble with the yield

No. 8: Living out 'your own personal NASCAR fantasy'

No. 7: Braking for no reason!

No. 6: "Rubbernecking"

No. 5: Trouble with the merge

No. 4: ??

No. 3: ??

No. 2: ??

No. 1: ??

QUIZ: CAN YOU PASS A TEXAS DRIVER'S ED PRACTICE TEST?

THE 8 MOST CONGESTED ROADS IN NORTH TEXAS

© 2018 WFAA