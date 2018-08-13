We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 4: Horn honking

Does the horn really serve a purpose other than a funnel for our rage? OK, maybe it does, like when a wandering driver drifts into your lane or if someone gets caught snoozing at a green light.

But mostly, it seems, the horn is honked as a way of saying, "I'm mad out here, and I've got no better way to show it."

via GIPHY

This isn't a lecture – in a moment of hangry pettiness, I once honked at a pickup truck that came to a full stop while turning into a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru. My honk didn't move the truck along any faster. It was just 10:25 a.m. and I wanted a chicken biscuit.

And this isn't to say horns should go the way of the cassette player. Just maybe honk a little more judiciously, people.

Horn honking is kind of annoying, people.

