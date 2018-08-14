We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 3: Driving slow in the left lane

OK, we've made it. We're officially in the elite range of most annoying driving habits. Sure, an errant merge or a brake check can grind on our nerves from time to time...but we've now entered rarified air. Any of these final three could have taken the top spot. But let's start the final countdown this one: Driving slow in the left lane!

On multi-lane highways, the left lane is for passing only, and it can land you a $200 fine if you don't follow that guidance, as TxDot reminded its Twitter followers a couple weeks ago. As Facebook commenter Derrick Murray noted, with a dose of air-quote sarcasm, it doesn't matter if you're "doing the speed limit."

The slow left-lane hate is real.

The state of Oklahoma took this restriction a step further last fall, banning non-passing left-laners on every multi-lane road, not just highways. Until that happens in Texas, just follow this advice: Don't be the red car.

via GIPHY

