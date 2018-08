You’ve probably heard the story.

Don’t buy a red car because that’s the color of vehicle police stop the most for speeding.

Know this, red car lovers: It’s a myth — at least in Texas.

In fact, red cars barely cracked the top five colors of the fastest vehicles pulled over for speeding in Texas, according to a Star-Telegram review of speeding tickets issued by Texas Department of Public safety troopers in 2016.

