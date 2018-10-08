GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Motorists who travel through Grapevine should get ready for about four more years of road construction and nighttime lane closures.

Work is about to begin on a $370 million makeover of the Interstate 635/Texas 121 interchange in Grapevine.

Motorists can expect nightly lane closures for months. A ceremony will be held Monday to kick off the project, and the actual work will begin in a month or so, a project spokeswoman said.

Much like the DFW Connector project, a $1 billion makeover of the Texas 114/121 corridor in Grapevine that lasted from 2010 to 2014, the lane closures and detours will take place almost always at night and on weekends, to ensure workday traffic continues to flow, a spokeswoman said.

