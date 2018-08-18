A popular road over Lake Grapevine dam has been closed for the next several months because recent heavy rains have washed out a large swath of soil on the earthen reservoir barrier.

The road, known as Fairway Drive, likely will remain closed until early 2019, according to officials with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Fairway Drive connects Grapevine’s downtown and resort areas to Flower Mound and is used by about 7,000 vehicles per day, according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments. The road also is the main route to many attractions, including the 27-hole Grapevine Municipal Golf Course, Cowboys Golf Club and lakeside parks and marinas.

