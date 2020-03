A driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition early Sunday after crashing into a utility pole, Dallas police said.

The crash happened just after midnight on Marsh and Royal Lane in the Loryland neighborhood.

When the driver hit the pole, they were ejected from their vehicle, according to police. Power lines then landed on the vehicle and it caught on fire.

