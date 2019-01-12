Fort Worth has already seen a big rise in the number of car crashes during Thanksgiving weekend this year, with the busiest travel day yet to come, a spokesperson for MedStar said early Sunday.

From Thanksgiving day through 7:30 a.m. Sunday, there had been 230 crashes with injuries in Fort Worth alone, spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said via email.

In 2018, the comparable number was 102, according to Zavadsky.

17 of the 230 crashes were rollovers, seven crashes involved pedestrians and one person died at the scene of a crash so far in 2019.

In 2018, there 10 rollovers and seven crashes involving pedestrians of the 102 total.

With that number in mind, Zavadsky said MedStar is urging drivers to use extreme caution on the roadways on Sunday, when the roads are expected to be at their busiest, filled with holiday travelers.

Zavadsky also had a few tips for drivers before they got back on the road Sunday.