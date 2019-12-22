YORK COUNTY, Va. — Both sides of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning after a crash that involved 63 vehicles.

The wreck happened sometime after 7:50 a.m. near the Camp Peary Exit.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said a total of 35 people were taken to the hospital. Two of the people who were hurt had critical, life-threatening injuries.

As of 12:30 p.m., Peter Glagola, spokesman for Riverside Health System, said 25 people who were hurt in the crash came to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Medics took all but one of the people there; the other person was a walk-in. Their injuries were as follows:

1 Serious

5 Moderate

19 Minor

Glagola said that 24 people went to Regional Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg. These were the extent of their injuries:

6 Moderate

15 Minor

Glagola told 13News Now other patients were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. A spokeswoman there said VCU was treating two patients.

Caitlyn Worner with Sentara Healthcare said two people arrived at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies were there to help Virginia State Police troopers and to direct traffic.

VDOT said police and deputies were detouring traffic off the interstate to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242).