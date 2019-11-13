This story has been updated to include addition information from DART.

Passengers on DART's Red, Orange and Blue Lines should expect delays Wednesday, officials with the transportation agency said via Twitter.

The delays are due to overhead wire repairs near Mockingbird Station, officials said. The repairs are needed after the recent cold weather caused the overhead power lines "to contract and break loose from its connections," DART officials said.

When a train came through, it grabbed those loose lines and caused damage, a spokesperson said.

Passengers on the Orange Line will need to transfer to the Green Line between the Bachman and Pearl/Arts District stations, then board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and Lovers Lane stations.

Those who take the Red Line will have to board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and Lovers Lane stations as well.

Blue Line commuters will need to take shuttle buses between the Pearl/Arts District and White Rock stations.

DART officials said they will also have some shuttle trains between White Rock station and downtown Rowlett.

It was unclear when DART expected the repairs to be completed.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: Right On The Money: Are you missing out on taking all your paid time off?

RELATED: What should our roads look like in 2050? TxDOT wants your feedback

RELATED: Right on the Money: The number that explains why your DFW rush hour commute seems more crowded