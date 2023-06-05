Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to overturned 18-wheeler on Northbound 75

Officials say the truck overturned while making a turn and caused a fuel spill.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to an 18-wheeler which overturned Friday afternoon on Northbound Highway 75 at the Woodall Rodgers Freeway ramp.

Officials said the truck overturned while making a turn and caused a fuel spill.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said units were assigned to the call at 2:44 p.m. following multiple reports of the overturned 18-wheeler on the highway near Pearl Street. The hazardous materials team was also called out to address a fuel leak of an undisclosed amount from the saddle tanks of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a hospital. The driver's condition is unknown, but the sheriff's office told WFAA the driver stable condition. Their name has not been released at this time.

Officials are warning to drivers to expect delays as crews work to clear the roadway.

Traffic Alert: N/B 75 at Woodall Rodgers ramp. Overturned truck tractor and trailer. There is a fuel leak that is being cleaned up. Expect delays in the area. Dallas County Sheriff's Department pic.twitter.com/0zhb0a16kv — Dallas Sheriff’s Office (@Dallas_Sheriff) August 11, 2023