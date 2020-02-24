All eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 were shut down early Monday morning following a crash near Abrams Road in Far Northeast Dallas.

A pedestrian was hit sometime around 4 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. At least two cars appeared to have been involved in the crash.

Officials have not yet provided an update on the condition of those involved in the wreck.

Drivers can exit early at Preston Road or Hillcrest Road and drive to Royal Lane to get around the closure and then get back on to I-635 from Royal Lane.

