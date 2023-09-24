CR 317 in McKinney partially closing until November

Drivers will have to go on Airport Drive to get from FM 546 to Old Mill Road or vice versa.

MCKINNEY, Texas — County Road 317 in McKinney will be partially closed off for the next month while its under construction.

City officials shared the announcement on social media. Starting Monday, CR 317 will be blocked off between Old Mill Road and FM 546. It's not expected to reopen again until early November.

Until it's reopened, drivers will have to go on Airport Drive to get from FM 546 to Old Mill Road or vice versa.

Officials say CR 317 will be under construction for the next month. The goal is to widen the roadway and remake the pavement to create turn lanes at 546 and the entrance to a nearby facility.

