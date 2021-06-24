Underside of North Denton bridge damaged after semi truck hits it

TxDOT is inspecting the damage done to the underside of the Westbound North Loop 288 Bridge at I-35

Lanes of I-35 in North Denton had to be closed, Thursday, after a truck hit the underside of a bridge and damaged the structure.

A truck coming off N Loop 288, turning onto the Southbound I-35 E service road, hit the underside of the Loop 288 bridge around 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, Denton Fire Department said.

The Texas Department on Transportation arrived later to inspect the damage, closing the Southbound Service road near the Loves Truck Shop and the Westbound side of North Loop 288 at I-35. But, after an initial inspection. TxDOT said it believes it will only need to close the outside shoulder on westbound Loop 288.