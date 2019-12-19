DALLAS — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday just before midnight while attempting to cross a busy highway in Dallas.

Deputies on scene say the bicyclist was attempting to cross Northwest Highway near the Interstate 35 South exit when a car hit and killed him.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

