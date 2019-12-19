DALLAS — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday just before midnight while attempting to cross a busy highway in Dallas.
Deputies on scene say the bicyclist was attempting to cross Northwest Highway near the Interstate 35 South exit when a car hit and killed him.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
