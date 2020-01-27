At least seven vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 35W Monday morning, MedStar officials said.

Six cars and one RV crashed into each other near Interstate 820, seriously injuring one person, a MedStar spokesperson said.

At least three ambulances have responded to the scene at the northbound express toll lanes on the freeway, records show.

The northbound lanes of the freeway have been shut down due to the crash.

Visibility had been severely reduced across much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to dense and thick fog Monday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory was expected to be in effect until 10 a.m. for the area.

