Video shows Amazon 18-wheeler trailer hanging off Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler trailer was seen hanging off Interstate 35 in northeast San Antonio on Thursday morning.

Authorities were seen on our rotating traffic cameras working to get the trailer down:

Authorities say only two lanes are open at the Weidner exit. Traffic is backed up to Evans Road.

Our crew at the scene spoke to the San Antonio Police Department. They said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. for an 18-wheeler that had crashed and was hanging off of the highway.

The driver of the 18-wheeler got cut off by another vehicle, causing them to lose control and eventually go over the wall, police said.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured and remained at the scene. That section of I-35 will remain closed until crews are able to clean up the mess. SAPD said the service road below will be closed majority of Thursday.

Authorities also said the trailer was empty at the time of the crash.