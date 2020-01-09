All lanes of eastbound I-30 shut down at I-635 after crash, TxDOT officials say

Police are on the scene investigating the crash that caused the closure, according to TxDOT.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Eastbound Interstate 30 has been completely shut down at Interstate 635, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday.

A crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. at the convergence of the two highways in Mesquite was forcing all motorists to the Lyndon B. Johnson freeway, according to officials.

The ramp to head south on I-635 has been closed, but drivers can exit at Gus Thomasson Road shortly before the closure and then remain on the service road to go south on I-635, TxDOT officials said.

