All lanes of eastbound I-30 shut down at I-635 after crash, TxDOT officials say

Police are on the scene investigating the crash that caused the closure, according to TxDOT.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Eastbound Interstate 30 has been completely shut down at Interstate 635, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday. 

A crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. at the convergence of the two highways in Mesquite was forcing all motorists to the Lyndon B. Johnson freeway, according to officials. 

The ramp to head south on I-635 has been closed, but drivers can exit at Gus Thomasson Road shortly before the closure and then remain on the service road to go south on I-635, TxDOT officials said.

Police are on the scene investigating the crash that caused the closure, according to TxDOT.

To avoid any backups, exit early before reaching Motley Drive on eastbound I-30. If forced to go north on I-635, exit at Oates Drive and make a U-turn to go south on I-635.  

