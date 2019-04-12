This story has been updated to include additional details on the extent of the crash from police.

A major crash in Grand Prairie near Arlington shut down all eastbound lanes of I-20 early Wednesday morning.

The closure began shortly before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from TxDOT Fort Worth.

The closure begins at SH 360, with eastbound lanes being diverted onto that roadway.

Grand Prairie police confirmed to WFAA at least one person was killed in the crash.

Lanes are expected to reopen by 7 a.m., but Grand Prairie police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes for the Wednesday morning commute.

Drivers headed east from the Fort Worth area can take I-30 eastbound, southeast Green Oaks boulevard or Spur 303 to avoid this area altogether.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.

