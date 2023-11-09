Know before you prost! Road closures for Addison Oktoberfest

This year's festival is set to run from Sept. 14-17.

ADDISON, Texas — Prost! One of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations will be back in North Texas this weekend.

Addison Oktoberfest 2023 is set to run at Addison Circle Park from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17. The four-day festival is a great way to have a German bier experience and dive into cultural traditions with food, music and bier.

Polka bands and other traditional entertainers will hit multiple stages in Addison’s Circle Park, and people of all ages can take part in special games.

Tickets are on sale now. It’s $10 for a single day general admission and kids ages 9 and under are free. On Thursday and Sunday general admission is free for all ages. To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

Whether you're going or not, the festival is bound to impact traffic around the park. Road closures around the park start going into effect this Monday, and some won't reopen until the following Monday, Sept. 18.

Here's what to know:

Festival Way from Addison Road to Quorum Drive will close on Sept. 11 and will re-open on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

from Addison Road to Quorum Drive will close on Sept. 11 and will re-open on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. Addison Circle from Addison Road to Witt Place will close on Sept. 11 and will re-open on Sept. 18 at 3pm.

from Addison Road to Witt Place will close on Sept. 11 and will re-open on Sept. 18 at 3pm. Addison Cirlce from Witt Place to Beckert Park will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm.

from Witt Place to Beckert Park will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm. Spectrum Drive from Arapaho Road to McEntire Place will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm.

from Arapaho Road to McEntire Place will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm. Quorum Drive from Morris Avenue to Arapaho Road will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm.

from Morris Avenue to Arapaho Road will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm. Witt Place from south of the parking garage entrance/exit to Addison Circle Drive will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm.

from south of the parking garage entrance/exit to Addison Circle Drive will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm. McEntire Place from Quorum Drive to Lewis Place will close on September 14 at 9am and will re-open on September 17 at 7pm.

