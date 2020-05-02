FORT WORTH, Texas — Update 8:16 a.m. All lanes are now open and crews have cleared the scene of the accident.

Original story: A major car accident has prompted crews to shut down lanes of northbound Interstate 35W right before Spur 280 Road near downtown Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted about the crash around 7:30 a.m Wednesday. Northbound Highway 287 just before Spur 280 is also shut down, according to Fort Worth police.

At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries or what caused the accident.

Crews on working to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

