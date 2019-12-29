Three people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash on the President George Bush Turnpike early Sunday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told WFAA.

The driver of a 2009 Infinity passenger car lost control and hit a center concrete barrier around 3:30 a.m. just north of Gateway Drive in Irving, according to DPS officials. The car had been traveling south on the turnpike at the time of the crash.

After hitting the center barrier, the car rolled several times, according to officials. All three people in the car, including the driver, were taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

Troopers had not been able to determine how or why the driver lost control of the car as of 8:15 a.m Sunday, but the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

