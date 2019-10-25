DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 175.

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 175 were shut down before 5 p.m. at Prairie Creek Road.

A person was ejected from a vehicle after a two-car crash. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say another person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

