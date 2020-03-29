One person died after several crashes on eastbound Interstate 20 on Sunday, officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was killed following an initial major crash between two cars on eastbound I-20 near the Mountain Creek Parkway exit, according to officials.

While the drivers from the first crash were in their parked cars, a Honda rear-ended one of the cars on its left side. The victim was killed in that second crash, authorities said.

The second crash happened about 15 minutes after the initial incident, according to a spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives are working to identify the victim and contact their next of kin.

