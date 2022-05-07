NASA? Nudes? Aliens? We kid you not

The naked drawings would be part of coded messages "developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy," NASA says.

PASADENA, Calif. — NASA, nudes and aliens. lt's a headline causing a lot of buzz around the planet, and possibly beyond.

Yes, NASA is sending nudes into space with hopes of capturing the attention of extraterrestrial creatures. But it won't be naked people.

The nude drawings would be part of coded messages "developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy," according to NASA.

It's part of a proposal called "A Beacon in the Galaxy" published this week in Arxiv.

Along with the illustrations of a male and female waving, the message would include visual representations of the DNA double-helix structure and a hydrogen atom, visual explanations of algebra and other mathematical operations, an illustration of the solar system and a map of the earth, according to CNN.

Researchers believe these concepts of math and physics may be easier to understand for extraterrestrial intelligence.

"The message is simple but meaningful," the researchers said, with the ultimate goal to "start a dialogue with ETI -- no matter how far in the future that might occur."

The BITG proposes using China's massive FAST Observable Field, the largest radio telescope in the world, located in Pingtang, Guizhoou.

The messages also invite any aliens who happen to receive them to reply with their own coded messages.

The project was created by multiple institutions including NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology and its ROSES Exoplanet Research Program.