Updates: SpaceX's first-ever all-civilian Inspiration4 crew readies for their moment in space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The four-person Inspiration4 crew is on the verge of proving that a ride into space no longer requires being a professional astronaut.
SpaceX will lead the charge for the mission that will take the crew, who have spent months training for their history-making moment, on a multi-day journey to orbit the planet we call home every 90 minutes.
Liftoff is targeted for 8:02 p.m. ET on Sept. 15 from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew, comprised of Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor will launch in a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
The U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron's latest forecast predicts a 70-percent chance for favorable conditions on Sept. 15. As always, in Florida, the weather is subject to change and could still carry an impact.
A backup launch opportunity is set for Sept. 16.
The mission plans to "inspire support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and send a humanitarian message of possibility while representing a new era for human spaceflight and exploration."
Onboard the Crew Dragon capsule, the civilian crew will conduct experiments "designed to expand our knowledge of the universe." According to SpaceX, the research will look at the impact of spaceflight on the human body.
Investigators will also "collect environmental and biomedical data and biological samples from Inspiration4’s four crew members before, during, and after this historic spaceflight," a press release reads.
Key details to keep in mind
- The crew will spend several days in space before returning to Earth.
- The mission was funded by 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman who then donated the remaining three seats.
- A glass dome has been added to the Crew Dragon to give crew members a 360-degree view of outer space.
- Crew members received six months of commercial astronaut training to prepare for their mission.
Live mission updates:
September 15: The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule are currently at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
September 14: The Inspiration4 crew discusses their upcoming three-day mission during a Q&A.
September 13: SpaceX completes full dress rehearsal ahead of launch day activities. A static fire test of Falcon 9 was successfully completed.
September 12: Inspiration4's weather conditions are said to be 70-percent favorable ahead of liftoff. The mission begins targeting an 8:02 p.m. launch window.
September 11: The four-person crew gets a look at their spacecraft as launch day nears.
September 10: Falcon 9 and the Crew Dragon await launch day in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A.
September 9: The four-person crew arrives at Kennedy Space Center after completing astronaut training at SpaceX headquarters.
September 3: Inspiration4 crew completes their flight readiness review and is given a "go" for launch.
September 1: A sneak peek of the crew's Dragon capsule shows it has been adapted to include a dome to give Inspiration4 some pretty incredible views of Earth.