HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Middle Tennessee had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after a science experiment gone wrong caused a hazmat situation that injured 17 students and a teacher.

Emergency crews responded to the school on Township Drive around 9 a.m. after a chemical explosion took place inside a high school lab, Hendersonville Police Department Lt. Jim Vaughn said.

First responders on scene of a chemical explosion that injured 17 students and a teacher Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Merrol Hyde Magnet High School in Sumner County.(Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean)

In all 17 students were treated and triaged by emergency responders at the scene, Hendersonville Fire Department Chief Scotty Bush said.

At least four of those students and a teacher were taken to hospitals including Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center, according to Bush and to Sumner County Schools spokesman Jeremy Johnson.

"We had a quick response," Bush said. "I know that's terrifying to some of the parents at home but... your kids are safe and we've got the other ones transported."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bush said.

He also said the extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known but many of them suffered chemical burns.

So far, no fatalities have been reported, he said.

Both the high school and the middle school were put on early dismissal at 10:15 a.m.

The elementary school was not affected, but will dismiss early at 10:30 a.m., Johnson said.

Foul play is not suspected in the fire, Bush said.

Following cleanup in the building, school is anticipated to resume tomorrow, Bush said.

