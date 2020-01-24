EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing’s new 777X jet took its first test flight on Saturday after Friday’s flight was postponed due to inclement weather.

Weather conditions Saturday were still rainy and foggy, but still manageable. High winds are what the plane grounded during Friday's flight attempt.

Crews waited for hours on Friday for conditions to clear and wind gusts of 20 knots or less but decided to postpone the test at 1:30 p.m.

The 777X took off from Everett's Paine Field and will fly for a few hours before landing at Boeing Field.

The commercial plane will be the "world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," according to Boeing. The outside 12 feet of each of the jet's wings can fold up, allowing the jet to get into airport gates. The plane’s overall wingspan is 235 feet.

RELATED: Boeing 777X jet undergoes 1st taxi test at Paine Field

Aviation analyst John Nance said the test flight could help propel Boeing back into a more positive light. The company has struggled with its image after two 737 MAX jets crashed, killing 346 people. Boeing is still working to update software and other systems on the plane to convince regulators to let it fly again. The work has taken much longer than Boeing expected.

"In the midst of all the attacks on Boeing, I think it's going to be very important to show that the company still marches on and the 777X is going to be something - I think - apart from any of the problems with the past with the MAX," Nance said.

The 777X underwent its first taxi test at Paine Field in June. The jet made taxi runs at various speeds and tested the jet's brakes.

Boeing hoped the plane would have made its first flights already. However, General Electric, the supplier of the 777X’s massive new engines, said they have to work on a “durability issue” found during testing in Ohio.

RELATED: First flight for Boeing 777X on hold until engine issues resolved

The jet's final load testing was suspended after crews encountered issues. During loading testing, which is inside of a building in a controlled environment, force is added until the airplane collapsed. In this instance, a door inside the fuselage had an issue before crews got the airplane to the point they wanted to, and the test was suspended.

“The testing conditions were well beyond any load expected in commercial service. The event is under review and the team is working to understand the root cause,” a Boeing spokesperson said.