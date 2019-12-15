DALLAS — The tech economy surged in November – and Dallas emerged as the winner in one key category, a new report says.

Hiring in the tech sector in the U.S. added 15,500 jobs last month, industry association CompTIA said in a news release. That’s easily more than twice what the economy produced in the two previous months.

North Texas took the top spot for metros seeking talent in “core IT” positions, or those around day-to-day involvement with technology knowledge such as cybersecurity, data analytics, network analysts and software developers, according to an emailed statement from a CompTIA spokesperson.

RELATED: These are the highest-paid jobs in the country

In November, the Dallas area had 2,233 job postings while the Charlotte area had 1,807 and Boston had 1,500.

The Dallas region benefitted from the strength of the overall local economy and employer demand for technology workers. The November number was 17 percent higher than the year-ago period. The locale took the No. 1 spot even as the number of employer job postings for core IT positions nationwide declined by nearly 42,000 from October to November.

The report comes after the same group named Dallas No. 7 in its Tech Town Index, edging out Atlanta and Denver. North Texas is benefitting from a slightly lower cost of living than the national average, while IT pros get paid $4,781 more annually, the report said.

The growth projections for IT job growth is 10 percent over the next five years, according to the Tech Town Index.

Nationally in November, the area of tech that includes search engines and portals and other businesses that supply, store and provide information, added an estimated 6,200 jobs, according to the release. Hiring in custom software development and computer systems design expanded by about 5,800 positions in November.

Total employment rose by 266,000, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

More on WFAA: